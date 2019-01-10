(In reference to a recent letter) You don't get to tell me I can't live in Florida just because you do. You don't get to tell me what time to get up in the morning or when to go to bed. You don't get to tell me where and when to eat.
The only valid point in your letter is that people of all ages should wear light colored clothes when outside in the dark.
If you make it to retirement, I hope you enjoy it. In the meantime, don't be surprised if your grandparents don't want to spend time with you.
Margaret Hamilton
Sebring
