LAKE PLACID — On Saturday morning, Dec. 8, an official flag retirement event took place at the American Legion Post 25, just north of the Town of Lake Placid. Presiding over the solemn flag burning tradition was Post Commander Robert Moore, along with military veterans.
Moore also invited Lake Placid Boy Scout Troop 482 to assist. In fact, even an Eagle Scout Tyler Johnson traveled from Avon Park to attend the ceremony. According to the BSA Handbook, “A national flag that is worn beyond repair may be burned in a fire. The ceremony should be conducted with dignity and respect and the flag burned completely to ashes.”
Over the past two months, people have pulled into the parking lot of the American Legion Post 25, on Highway 27 to deposit their worn-out flags in a special box provided there. Moore estimated that they accumulated about 2,000 flags for the ceremony.
A hot, wood fire was prepared behind the building. Then Commander Moore read a prayer-like speech that spoke of respect for the American Flag and remembered all those who gave their lives defending it.
At that point, the flags were carefully lowered into the fire to be consumed by the flames. Boy Scout Kyle Lowder, 12, was present to help with the flag burning. Lowder is a sixth grader at Lake Placid Middle School. He will earn a ’Flag Retirement’ badge to wear on his uniform.
Johnson said he belonged to Avon Park Troop 156 for eight years before earning the prestigious honor of Eagle Scout. He is now employed at Publix in north Sebring, but continues to stay in touch with scouting.
The other members of American Legion Post 25 all served in various branches of the military. They were Ed Grieashamer, Bill Brainard and David Abbott.
Burning a worn flag is the preferred method of disposing of a it. It can also be cut up into pieces. In that case, it is no longer considered a flag. Flags can be recycled or donated to recognized organizations as other options.
If you have a flag that has become worn, try to launder it or sew the torn pieces. If it is beyond repair, drop it off at an official site like an American Legion or VFW post.
