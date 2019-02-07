This whole big beautiful wall issue on the southern border is nothing other then a rebuke of President Donald Trump plain and simple. There are naysayers and others who believe that the big beautiful wall, fence, barricade, barrier, impediment, blockade, partition, roadblock or any other choice word one chooses to describe it, does nothing to restrict, prevent, regulate, control, obstruct, block, slow, check, curb, or retard the entry of illegal immigrants, illegal drugs or human trafficking, must also believe in the Tooth Fairy and Jesus Christ. To end this ballyhoo and prevent the separation of illegal immigrant parents (who by the way made this conscious decision) from their children, any and all adults over the age of 21 who apply or have applied for entry or were caught entering illegally would receive documentation acknowledging this, and then express returned to their home country where they would continue the necessary paperwork process through the mail much the same as when one applies for a visa, which temporarily authorizes us to stay in a foreign country, and would greatly reduce our expense to maintain them.
Jerry Wright
Sebring
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.