LAKE PLACID — Bluegrass royalty Rhonda Vincent & The Rage are coming to The Genesis Center Monday, April 8 at 7 p.m. The one-night-only performance presents an excellent opportunity to witness bluegrass being played at the highest level.
Ed Morris of Billboard says,”Vincent is too good to be mortal.”
According to www.fourarts.org, Vincent’s career spans 24 albums. She has worked with everyone from Dolly Parton and George Jones to Faith Hill. She has received an unprecedented eight consecutive Female Vocalist of the Year awards from the International Bluegrass Music Association, and the 2017 Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album (“All The Rage — In Concert Volume One”). If you add in her band, The Rage, they emerge as the most awarded band in bluegrass music with over 100 awards.
As a native of Greentop, Missouri, Vincent was born into a musical family and grew up in a home that hosted nightly music jams. Her father, Johnny Vincent, was a highly accomplished musician who passed not only his love of traditional music, but also his talent, on to his children. He formed a family band — The Sally Mountain Show — in 1967 when Rhonda was 5 years old. They performed on local television and radio, and recorded their first album in 1968, according to www.shopworldrecords.com.
The Wall Street Journal has billed Vincent as “The Queen of Bluegrass.” The Rage are themselves world-class musicians who, combined with the immense talents of Vincent and her award-winning voice, provide a high-energy romp through the worlds of bluegrass, country and gospel.
Songs such as “Orange Blossom Special” and “Muleskinner Blues” will spin your head with delight as this outstanding group of players put on a bluegrass clinic with maddening speed and precision as only such virtuosos can. Just as quickly, they can turn on a dime and perform such gentle beauties as “The Last Best Place,” “Missouri Moon” or a gospel classic such as “The Old Rugged Cross.”
This is a show that truly needs to be seen to fully appreciate the breadth and width of the abilities presented. Visually, Vincent refuses to succumb to any stereotypes of what a bluegrass woman should be. She typically appears onstage in designer gowns and stiletto heels, adding yet another twist to the formidable mix.
“We’re changing the landscape of our music in many aspects,” Vincent said. She went on to explain that they want “to show we are sophisticated, educated, and hold a deep respect for the tradition of our music. Keeping the roots embedded within the perimeters of our songs, (we want) to create a balance of tradition mixed with a contemporary flare, and present our own unique brand of music.”
According to Herb Sandker, Vincent’s husband of 35 years and a member of her management team, music has been a part of the Vincent family for six generations.
“Rhonda started performing at a very young age,” said Sandker. “At the age of 6 she won ‘Song of the Year’ for her version of the Porter Wagoner song ‘Satisfied’ from the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America. She performed nationally with her family until 1990. When she went out on her own, she kept the tradition and the music of the Vincent family alive.”
“Rhonda has an all-star group of musicians that she travels with,” Sandker proudly states. “They can play anything and any instrument you see on stage, and they do it at the highest level of professionalism. Their versatility enables her to change directions with her show at any time. She doesn’t use a set list and never has. When she takes the stage, she will know what works best with the crowd within the first five songs.”
“Rhonda has always done whatever it takes to be successful,” said Sandker, “from dressing professionally in gowns, to signing autographs and letting the fans take pictures after the show. She enjoys visiting with folks, and listening to their stories. She’s probably the hardest-working artist, in any genre of music, in the country. Performing on stage is one of the easiest things she does; it’s natural for her.”
“Fans have always been great in Florida,” says Sandker. “Of course, you have lots of folks from all over the country down there for the winter, so a lot of people have seen her shows, not just in Florida but also from around the country. It’s a great area for bluegrass.”
The Genesis Center is at 218 E. Belleview St.
For tickets or more information, visit www.sunevents.com. You may also call 863-494-9362, or buy in person at the venue on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
