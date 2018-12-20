Sebring, FL (33870)

Today

Windy with thunderstorms, possibly strong during the afternoon hours. Storms could contain tornadoes. High 77F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.