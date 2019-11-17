Richard E. Turner
Richard “Dickie” Edward Turner, 72, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.
He was born March 1, 1947 in Avon Park, Florida to John Darrell and Reba Jane (Winegard) Turner. Dickie worked at the Avon Park Correctional Institute for 32 years, retiring as Captain. He was a past member of the Resurrection Lutheran Church, attended First Baptist Church, served in the U.S. Army 101st Airborne Special Forces during Vietnam and has been a lifelong resident of Avon Park, Florida.
Dickie is survived by his wife, Joan Turner of Avon Park, Florida; daughter, Jenna Turner of Gainesville, Florida; sons, Todd Turner (Lisa) of Sebring, Florida and Justin Turner of Avon Park, Florida; sister, Beverly Clarke (Chester) of Williston, Florida; brother, Jack Turner (Annmarie) of Sebring, Florida; grandchildren, Kenton, Houston and Evan; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at the Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church with interment following in Bougainvillea Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 at the Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home of Avon Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, support.woundedwarriorproject.org or Stephen Siller Tunnel To Towers Foundation, tunnel2towers.org.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 East Circle Street, Avon Park, Florida 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
