Richard P. Sunderland
Richard (Rick) P. Sunderland, son of the late Richard P. and Virginia Healy Sunderland, passed away with his family by his side on Dec. 12, 2018 at the age of 78.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sally O’Brien Sunderland; his son, Mark (Pam) of Boulder, Colorado; daughter, Debbie of Longmont, Colorado and grandsons, Tyler and Ryan of Boulder, Colorado.
Rick worked for the railroad – Chicago Northwestern, which then became Union Pacific – for 42 years. He retired and moved to Sebring, Florida in 2001 with his wife. Rick and Sally found their paradise when they joined the Sun N Lake Golf Club where they enjoyed almost 20 years with the greatest friends on Earth. Rick was also a member of the MGA and the American Legion Post 69.
Rick was a great father who was very involved in his children’s lives. He was an avid golfer and qualified for the Illinois State Championships all four years of high school. Though he never got his hole-in-one, and his putter often let him down, he always enjoyed all 19 holes of golf.
There will be a memorial service to be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28, 2018 at the Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Rick’s name to Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870 or Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 595 E. Main St., Avon Park, FL 33825.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
