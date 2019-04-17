Richard R. Kettering
Richard R. Kettering, age 100, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. He was born on Oct. 28, 1918 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Howard and Ila (Carpenter) Kettering. Richard served in 482nd bomber group of 8th Air Force in World War II. He had been a resident since 1982, coming from Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, Highlands Shrine Club, Blue Heron, Cracker Trail Camp and First United Methodist Church in Sebring. He enjoyed woodworking, traveling in his RV camper, and was a clock maker.
Richard is survived by his wife, Roberta Jane Kettering of Sebring, Florida; daughters, Judith Bockrath (Michael) of Vandalia, Ohio and Leise Belcher (Carl) of Sebring, Florida; step-son, Stephen Ludwig of Pacifica, California; two grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and three step-great-great-grandchildren. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Martha Hartle Kettering; daughter, Ann Cains; and brother, Gordon Kettering.
A funeral service will take place at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home with family receiving friends beginning at 4 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church or Humane Society. Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com
