SEBRING — Polk County sheriff’s deputies have reported a motorcycle rider died early Sunday morning in a wreck with a semi-trailer near Frostproof.
Zachariah Deboer, 35, of Davenport was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver, 68-year-old Ignacio Braida, from Hollywood, Florida, was unharmed.
At this time, deputies believe impairment may have been a factor in the crash, but the investigation is still open.
Deboer was transported to the District 10 Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
The crash took place at approximately 1:50 a.m. Sunday (March 3) on U.S. 27 near the Avon Park Cutoff Road in Frostproof.
According to Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports, it was the second wreck at that time and location, because traffic had stopped for the other wreck and the rider didn’t.
The Sheriff’s Office did not have information on that first wreck as of Monday afternoon.
Polk County Fire Rescue responded to the scene and found Deboer dead on the scene.
Preliminary investigation suggests Deboer was northbound, failed to stop for the semi, which was stopped for another vehicle crash in the area, and ran into the back of the truck.
Deboer may have been wearing a skullcap style helmet at the time of crash, reports said.
Northbound lanes were closed for approximately five hours and the Florida Department of Transportation rerouted traffic around the crash during the investigation.
