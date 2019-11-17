AVON PARK — Ridge Area Arc has joined #GivingTuesday, a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide.
Ridge Area Arc has joined the #GivingTuesday movement this year because officials believe the global movement is very powerful. “We believe that sharing our talents with others is the most fulfilling way to use them. The movement allows us to share our story with others and encourage the spirit of giving to grow greater than ever before,” said CEO Kathleen Border.
Occurring this year on Dec. 3, #GivingTuesday is held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving (in the US) and the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday to kick off the holiday giving season and inspire people to collaborate in improving their local communities and to give back in impactful ways to the charities and causes they support.
Being a part of the #GivingTuesday community also provides the opportunity to share the Ridge Area Arc story with a wider audience to gain followers while at the same time generating support for its programs that serve individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
This #GivingTuesday the agency’s goal is $5,000 for our Adult Day Training Program. The consumers served have disabilities that include Down syndrome, spina bifida, autism, cerebral palsy and other varying intellectual disabilities. Inclusion and individual choice activities are the heart of the program, which strives to increase socialization, health and exercise understanding and exposure to different activities and cultures. In the rural communities the agency’s funds are limited for unique outreach programs. Every $250 raised sponsors a student to learn, engage and love for a month in our ADT Program. Facebook is contributing up to a $7 Million match to US nonprofits for #GivingTuesday 2019.
Starting at 8 a.m. EST on Dec. 3, the match will go live, matching dollar for dollar on a first come first serve basis until it hits $7 million matched.
How can you help?
As a supporter of Ridge Area Arc, we need your help. Create a Facebook fundraiser and share it with your friends on #GivingTuesday. Creating a fundraiser is easy and the agency welcome fundraisers with any goal amount. Help by starting a peer-to-peer fundraiser via email and social media.
