The back roads of Sun ‘n Lake were alive early Saturday morning as 47 cyclists arived with their high tech racers, recreational bikes and recumbents, ready to tackle the course that took them from the start at Balboa and Sun n Lake Blvd. east to Gerona, north to Cortez, west to Balboa and south to the finish line.
As is the case each year, cyclists came from near and far to challenge themselves in 5k and 10k time trials, many hoping to earn a spot in the Florida Senior Games to be held in Broward County December 7 to 15.
There were competitors from Altamonte Springs, Coral Springs, Gainesville, Kissimmee, Melbourne, Oldsmar, Plant City, St. Petersburg, Sun City Center, Tarpon Springs, and West Palm Beach as well as from Avon Park, Lake Placid and Sebring.
Heading up the event was Dan Andrews of Legacy Bicycles in downtown Sebring. Dan takes time away from the store each year to time the race. This year he had help from his daughter, Hannah, as well as Kevin Shutt and Brian Campman.
Cyclists started at one minute intervals, racing against the clock for a single lap of the course in the 5k time trials and twice around for the 10k.
In the 5k, the only sub 9 minute times were all posted by out-of-towners. Leading the way with a time of 8:30 was Allen Hughes of Tarpon Springs competing in the 75-79 age group. Next fastest was Paul Yettaw of Spring Hill near Weeki Wachee in a time of 8:35 in the 50-54 bracket. Edison Edison of Palatka, near St. Augustine, finished in 8:36 riding with the 60-64 year olds. Richard Rawls of Plant City recorded a time of 8:58 racing in the 70-74 group.
In the 10k time trial Hughes was fastest with a clocking of 17:15 with Edison close behind at 17:32.
MJ Chappy of Placid Lakes in Lake Placid was the fastest woman of the day posting times of 9:25 in the 5k and 19:22 in the 10k. Steven Gerbig from Avon Park’s Lake Bonnet Village had the best time of the local men crossing the finish line in 9:55 and 19:55.
The following local riders won medals:
Gold — Denise LaFave — Reflections, Marjorie Waterman — Tanglewood, Geraldine Fabb — The Bluffs of Sebring, Jan Crone — Tanglewood, Rose McCulloch – Reflections, Joan Alberty – Tanglewood, Tom Alberty Jr. — Tanglewood, Doug McCulloch – Reflections and Tom Alberty – Tanglewood.
Silver – Lori Smith – Reflections, Julie Oblon – Sun n Lake, Judy Granger – Sun n Lake, Doris Kugel – Golf Hammock, JD Ade – Sun n Lake, John Francis – Tanglewood,
Bronze – Sue Yuan – Tanglewood, Neil Lafave – Reflections, Steven Gerbig – Lake Bonnet Village, Harold Smith – Sebring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.