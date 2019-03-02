A young preacher was contacted by the local funeral director to hold a graveside service at a small, country cemetery for someone without any family or friends. The preacher started out early but quickly got himself lost. After making several wrong turns, he arrived an hour late. The hearse was nowhere in sight, and the workmen were eating lunch.
The preacher went to the open grave and found the vault lid already in place. Taking out his Bible and funeral notes, he read the service. As he was returning to his car, he overheard one of the workmen say: “Maybe we’d better tell him that was a septic tank.”
If the preacher had taken a little more time to look a little more closely at what was obviously before him, he would have realized that a septic tank is a far cry from a burial vault. Nevertheless, people make the same mistake with God’s word. They do not take the time to look more closely at what is obviously before them – the eternal truth of the Almighty God.
A friend of mine once asked me, “With so many opinions about what the Bible teaches, can anyone really know the truth?” I replied, “Yes! We can know the truth.” However, I was quick to add this point to my answer: “But, you may never find the truth if you are searching for it amidst all of those opinions.” The opinions of men change, but the opinions of God never change, and His opinions (found in the Bible) are absolute truth.
So, how do we know God’s truth, and how do we separate that truth from the opinions of men? Simple. We must study God’s word and His word alone. Only then can we know the real truth.
In John 8:31 and 32, Jesus told a group of Jews who believed in Him, “If you continue in My word, then you are truly disciples of Mine; and you will know the truth, and the truth will make you free.” The Son of God taught us that we can know the truth that will set us free from sin by continuing in His word, but we cannot continue in something unless we first have begun. So, begin reading and studying the Bible today. You will find that the truth was right there all along.
Kevin’s Komments is written by Kevin Patterson and presented by the Sebring Parkway church of Christ assembling at 3800 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Find them on the internet at www.sebringcoc.com, or e-mail them at sebringparkway@sebringcoc.com.
