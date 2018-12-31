Fireworks will be displayed in large settings and in back yards tonight as we ring in the New Year. For many, it is as traditional as watching the ball drop from New York City’s Times Square or toasting the New Year in with a sip of champagne.
So, as we prepare for tonight’s celebration, thinking about the party that is planned with family and friends, we need to also think about safety, not just for the children, but for adults alike.
According to National Fire Protection Association, on average each year, fireworks start 18,500 fires, including 1,300 structure fires, 300 vehicle fires, and 16,900 outside and other fires. These fires cause an annual average of three deaths, 40 civilian injuries, and $43 million in direct property damage.
Thousands of children are injured by commercial fireworks each year. Those injuries range from burns, eye injuries, to even deafness.
Parents, or adults, should always keep a close eye on children of all ages when they are around fireworks. Firecrackers, rockets and sparklers, which all seem harmless to adults, can be quite dangerous for children who don’t know what they’re doing, or the small child who likes to pick things up off the ground.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s (CPSC) 2017 Fireworks Annual Report, U.S. hospital emergency rooms treated an estimated 12,900 people for fireworks-related injuries; 54 percent of those injuries were to the extremities and 36 percent were to the head area. More than half (53 percent) of the injuries were burns. Children younger than 15 years of age accounted for 36 percent of the estimated injuries. Sparklers were the leading cause of fireworks injuries. More than half of the fireworks injuries incurred by children under 5 years of age were caused by sparklers.
Don’t ever allow a child to pick up pieces of fireworks off the ground.
If an eye injury occurs, don’t allow the child to touch or rub it. In fact, don’t even flush the eye out with water or attempt to put any ointment on it. Instead, cut out the bottom of a paper cup, place it around the eye, and immediately seek medical attention.
If your child is burned from fireworks, remove the clothing from the burned area and run cool water over the burn. Although tempting, don’t ever use ice.
And don’t forget your pets. Many of these furry family members are terrified of the booming sounds of fireworks. The best thing to do is keep your pets indoors to reduce the risk of stressing little Fido to the point he gets loose or hurts himself.
It’s important also to remember that excessive alcohol and fireworks don’t mix, just like driving and drinking don’t mix.
The National Council on Fireworks Safety strongly recommends that anyone attending a party for New Year’s Eve where consumer fireworks are being shot, should make sure that there is a designated shooter who has not been drinking any alcohol. Even a small quantity of alcohol can impair one’s judgment and ability to properly set up and use fireworks safely.
The best thing for all to do is remember the words of Nancy Blogin, president of the National Council on Fireworks Safety: “In the past several years, there have been reports of accidents where the person that was injured had been under the influence of alcohol and did not handle the fireworks in a responsible way. The lesson is simple: alcohol and fireworks don’t mix.”
Also remember to not drink and drive. Keeping those two thoughts in mind will help all of us have a happier and safer celebration tonight as we ring in the New Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.