As the New Year invites us all to look forward into the future and brings us a chance to explore the new and exciting things happening in our own backyard, the scientists and staff at Archbold Biological Station also look toward the future of our unique environment in a variety of ways.
Archbold will continue to host educational opportunities for elementary and secondary schools from Highlands County as well as private schools, home-schooled students and other educational organizations.
Students are treated to tours of the scrub as well as science lessons developed to further their understanding of this fascinating ecosystem and its inhabitants.
According to Dustin Angell, Director of Education, “Young students today are aware of the need to take care of our environment and are eager to learn not only how this ecosystem works, but also how they are a part of that system as well.”
Recently, several classes from Avon Elementary attended and spent the morning collecting data and exploring the scrub with their teachers and volunteers. Not only are young students encouraged to come to Archbold, but many universities also visit with their professors as part of their class’s program of study. Cornell, Florida International and the University of Florida frequently use Archbold’s environment as a way for students to get hands-on experience in one of the most unusual ecosystems in the country.
Outreach programs geared to the public are continuing to be created to allow Archbold Scientists, research interns and special guests to share their knowledge with the local community, and improve it’s understanding of the scrub’s unique and fascinating plants, animals and insects. Each of Archbold’s research program directors creates special presentations based on their field of study and lead participants on tours around the Station and the scrub habitats, looking for insects, amphibians, tortoises and birds.
Anyone interested in attending one of these talks is encouraged to go to Archbold’s website at http://www.archbold-station.org/html/events/events.cfm for a schedule of times and subjects. This season’s talks begin on January 26. A copy of the event schedule can also be found at Archbold’s front office or education office.
As the scientists at Archbold Station and Buck Island Ranch reach out to educate the public, they also continue to advance their knowledge of the plants, animals and insects found in the scrub and surrounding areas. Each field of study advances the combined knowledge of over 75 years of scientific study. Even as recently as 2018, several new species have been found at the Station and surrounding areas, and advances have been made to the ways scientists and others manage the environment to help encourage the long-term survival of threatened and endangered species.
As an example, researchers at the Avon Park Bombing range have developed several techniques to improve the survival of the endangered Florida Grasshopper Sparrow, which lives on one of the last remaining tracts of Florida dry prairie.
In order to truly look toward the new year and a new way of thinking about the environment, Archbold continues to use scientific research and education as a way to create a lasting and sustainable ecosystem that supports the interaction between humans and their environment. Buck Island Ranch, Archbold’s, working cattle ranch, is a vital component of this integrated research, education and conservation approach, and it’s combined studies demonstrate how integral conservation is to the health of Florida’s agricultural survival.
The Crested Caracara, for example, depends upon ranches in Florida’s heartland for it’s long-term survival and stability. Archbold also continues to be among the key leaders of a collaborative state and national partnership that provided incentives for ranchers to implement strategies to retain more water on their lands, thereby reducing excessive flows and damaging nutrients downstream.
Archbold Biological Station, lying within the headwaters of the Everglades, is one of the most renowned biological field stations in the world. In 2019 as in years past, Archbold will continue to provide education for the community, research for the future and conservation for the health and well-being of our environment.
Archbold appreciates the help and support of all those in Highlands County who understand the need for leadership in the never-ending fight for a sustainable future for Florida.
