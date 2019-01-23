The Pop Art craze began in the 1950s and gained momentum in the 1960s largely due to artists like Andy Warhol, James Rosenquist, and Peter Blake, to name a few. While each piece is unique, pop art has simple, bold lines, heavily-saturated hues, and instantly recognizable subject matter. One thing pop art has in common with Sebring Public Library is that a member of the staff paints pop art with acrylic paint on canvas.
Crystal Martinez, staffer of just over a year, has adorned the walls of the library with a variety of her pop art pieces. Crystal was in college when she began painting in earnest and what started as classwork has turned into a passion. Part of her coursework was painting landscapes and still lifes, but in her eyes she didn’t really start painting until she reproduced Roy Lichtenstein’s “Drowning Girl,” which is currently on display at the library. Since then, Lichtenstein has been the main inspiration for her work but she also draws inspiration from comic books like X-Men and manga, anime, and pop culture icons.
Martinez typically works on a piece in her living room, surrounded by paints on the coffee table, 50-60 brushes in glass jars, and a copy of her reference image close by. While on the floor with the canvas in her lap she can spend all day painting a subject that she is really passionate about. “We Rose Up Slowly,” another rendition of Lichtenstein’s work is a piece that took three months to complete and it is by far the largest piece she has ever done, it can currently be seen on display at the library.
Martinez loves the challenge of painting and the sense of accomplishment she gets when she adds the finishing touches to her pieces. She is drawn to the bright, bold colors of pop art because it demands attention as soon as it catches your eye. She loves introducing her images to people who may not have seen or noticed them otherwise.
While she finds Lichtenstein’s paintings to be her main source of inspiration, Crystal also relies on her twin sister for ideas on what to paint, placement, and color. Her sister isn’t the only family member to pitch in when it comes to her art – her entire family supports and encourages her in presenting and selling her artwork. “They have always been my number one supporters,” said Crystal.
Martinez thoroughly enjoys her work at the Sebring Public Library but she does aspire to display her paintings in a gallery or even at Comic-Con. One day she hopes to have an online store where she can showcase and sell prints of her work as well as paintings.
Some, not all, of Crystal Martinez’s paintings can be viewed at the Sebring Public Library until March 2. If you are in the mood for art, I encourage you to visit each branch of the Heartland Library Cooperative – each library has its own style and artwork to enjoy.
