River Greens Golf Course is celebrating its 50th anniversary by hosting the ninth annual George Davis Memorial Golf Tournament, which will take place Saturday, Nov. 16, at River Greens Golf Course in Avon Park. The format is a flighted, four-person scramble with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Cost is $65 per player and includes golf, cart, lunch and prizes. Hole sponsorships are available for $100 to receive a professional sign located on a hole during the tournament. Proceeds from the tournament benefit the River Greens Golf Course Youth Scholarship Fund, which encourages youth golfers to play recreational golf and participate on their high school teams. For more information contact David Greenslade at 863-446-1971 or River Greens at 863-453-5210.
Lake June West Men’s League
On Wednesday, Sept. 18, the Lake June West Men's League hit the links and the first-place team, with a score of 42, was the team of Doyan Eades, Pete Otway, Larry Heath, Tom Molloy and Jack Clegg. A close second was the team of Tony Notaro, Jack Lorenz, Dennis Mathew, Bill Fowler and Mike Rogers, with a 43.
Doyan Eades had closest-to-the-pin on No. 2, with a distance of 17-feet-5 inches, while Tony Notaro had KP honors on No. 4 with a distance of 40-3.
