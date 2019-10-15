By STEVE REED
AP Sports Writer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kyle Allen keeps on winning, making Panthers coach Ron Rivera’s inevitable decision at quarterback more difficult with each passing week.
Allen started out as a nice story — an undrafted QB who beat Arizona on the road in Week 3 to help the Panthers stop the losing after starting 0-2 at home under Cam Newton.
But after leading the Panthers to four straight victories it’s hard not to wonder if Carolina isn’t better off sticking with Allen even when Newton is healthy enough to play.
On the surface that sounds ridiculous given Newton was the league MVP four years ago. But Newton hasn’t been himself in a long time. He’s lost eight straight starts. Allen, on the other hand, is 5-0 as an NFL starter, including 4-0 this season.
He’s energized the offense.
Allen efficiently completed 20 of 32 passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday to lead the Panthers to a 37-26 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in London.
In four starts Allen has completed 65.6 percent of his passes for 901 yards with seven touchdowns and no interceptions and a 106.6 quarterback rating, which ranks fifth in the NFL behind only Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Deshaun Watson. Allen is the first NFL quarterback in history to win his first five starts without throwing an interception, although he has turned the ball over four times on fumbles.
So, the question becomes whether Rivera should reinsert Newton into the starting lineup once he’s healthy enough to play. The Panthers have a bye week coming up, giving Newton extra time to rest before the next game Oct. 27 at San Francisco.
A few weeks ago, Rivera said it was Newton’s job when he returned, but the ninth-year coach wasn’t ready to discuss hypotheticals after Carolina’s latest win.
“Quite honestly, I don’t answer the question,” Rivera said. “I’m not going to worry, speculate on anything until I have to address that. Until then, we’re going to stay in the now, focus on what we’re doing right now. Again, as far as I’m concerned, we’re just not going to deal with the question until it’s time. ... (Newton) is in his rehab program, doing his program. Our quarterback right now that has been playing for us is Kyle. We’re not going to address it.”
At least for now, it appears to be Allen’s team — and deservedly so.
