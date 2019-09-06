SEBRING — People talking about Dr. Antonio Roa have used the terms “glue,” “backbone” and “go-to” to describe his volunteer spirit.
Patients and colleagues have described him as the one who consistently goes above and beyond to assist patients and community members as they navigate health care services.
That’s one reason he was chosen for the Highlands News-Sun’s 2018 Highlander Award for Physician of the Year.
Outside of his work, which he’s done for more than 35 years with AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine in Lake Placid, he helped bring in the Complete Health Improvement Program (CHIP).
For the last 11 years, CHIP has helped educate residents on healthy living, especially with regard to diet. Roa started the program in Lake Placid when he saw how many of his patients had chronic illnesses like obesity, diabetes and heart disease.
One of his recent patients was able to lose 120 excess pounds within one year, his office reports.
The education sessions take place over a nine-week period at the Better Living Community Center beside the Lake Placid Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
“Dr. Roa is truly one doctor that just doesn’t see you in the practice. He is everywhere and always thinking about natural remedies and healthy lifestyle improvements that people can implement instead of going right to medicines and surgeries,” said Shelly Hey, program assistant for the Better Living Community Center. “I really enjoy having him as my physician and assisting him to help others change their lives for the better.”
Also, more than a decade ago, Roa also created the 90s Club to help patients live long, healthy and productive lives. It now has more than 50 members, all over age 90, with four older than 100.
He and his wife also traveled to California to get certified and licensed to present a community-based depression and anxiety recovery program, something he found was desperately needed in Highlands County.
They implemented the program in May and already have 20 who have joined.
AdventHealth Sebring was the sponsor of the Highlander Awards banquet, held last month at Seven Sebring Raceway Hotel. AdventHealth Sebring was the sponsor of the Physician of the Year award.
