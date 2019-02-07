I read your article about the subway parking problem and I’m in total agreement with you. However I do have one question.
Why is it folks can make a U-turn over a double yellow line on Interlake [Boulevard] just to park on the other side of the street? I have seen many times where folks make poor judgment on making that turn.
Why bother to put a double yellow line down if it doesn’t mean anything? Thank you for your time.
Betty Thornton
Lake Placid
