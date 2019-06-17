SEBRING — Motorists heading south on Sebring Parkway toward U.S. 27 at Highlands Regional Medical Center may notice some changes soon on road signs.
County commissioners have approved changes to road signs on that stretch of road, to change “South Highlands Avenue” to “Sebring Parkway,” since the road is contiguous with the existing Parkway north of Youth Care Lane.
Once work is completed on that section of the Parkway — Phase 2 — sometime in the next two years, it will be identical to the existing Parkway.
Not only will it have a divided four-lane road with a grass median and extended turn lanes at intersections, it will also have what other parts of the Parkway will soon have: A roundabout.
The roundabout is planned for the northern entrance of the HRMC campus, better known as Medical Center Drive.
A section of Medical Center Drive will get renamed as it reaches into the property — a change approved by the Highlands County Board of County Commission — to “Highlands Avenue,” since that name will be available.
Under Highlands County road-naming standards, any roads that are directly connected throughout their length need to have the same name, to make them easier to navigate for law enforcement, fire and emergency medical personnel.
Roads that are no longer contiguous, for whatever reason, must have separate names, the rules state.
County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. is working with Road and Bridge Director Kyle Green to install roundabouts at the northern and southern ends of Sebring Parkway Phase 3, currently under construction.
Howerton said he wants to have both of those roundabouts built before finishing the length of Phase 3, so the traffic-control circles will be operational already.
It will also give motorists a chance to acquaint themselves with the signal-less circles before traffic starts flowing through the finished Parkway.
That will only leave one further issue, Howerton said: What to rename the existing Sebring Parkway from U.S. 27 at Schumacher Road to the existing 90-degree turn north of Sebring — where the biggest of the three roundabouts will be.
At that point in time, Howerton said, under road-renaming rules, that section of the Parkway will have to have its own name.
The request to make that change has not yet been brought to the board. Those most affected by that change are residents and businesses from Scenic Highway west to U.S. 27, all of whom had to change addresses 19 years ago when that section of road changed to “Sebring Parkway” from “Fairmount Drive.”
