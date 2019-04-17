Today while sitting in the left turn lane at U.S. 27 and Sparta, I was witness to a childish and dangerous display by an uptight motorist.

A slightly built older man jumped out of a white utility truck and ran up to the car in front of him. I thought they may have known each other. The man started banging on the guy’s window and yelling obscenities. There were words about cutting off the truck.

It was a heated conversation which concerned me as I thought I was about to see something horrid unfold. I took down the number of the utility truck in case more came of it. The guy from the truck was red faced and had totally lost himself over some perceived infraction into his road space. He carried on like something crazy while the other driver yelled back. Fortunately, it stopped as quickly as it began and the utility truck pulled out of the turn lane into through traffic and sped up U.S. 27.

The point of the message is that it’s not wise to come up to someone’s car, start banging on the glass and yell like an unstable lunatic. In this case, the person in the car would have been within their rights to defend himself with deadly force. I know bad driving abounds but it’s not worth risking life and limb so you can put on some pathetic self perceived show of macho superiority. It makes you look ridiculous and displays immature, high risk behavior.

This incident did not escalate further but it did remind me that there are a lot of unstable people in the world and many of them are on the road. Just obey the traffic rules and avoid getting into scuffles with such people.

Horace Markley

Sebring

