Today while sitting in the left turn lane at U.S. 27 and Sparta, I was witness to a childish and dangerous display by an uptight motorist.
A slightly built older man jumped out of a white utility truck and ran up to the car in front of him. I thought they may have known each other. The man started banging on the guy’s window and yelling obscenities. There were words about cutting off the truck.
It was a heated conversation which concerned me as I thought I was about to see something horrid unfold. I took down the number of the utility truck in case more came of it. The guy from the truck was red faced and had totally lost himself over some perceived infraction into his road space. He carried on like something crazy while the other driver yelled back. Fortunately, it stopped as quickly as it began and the utility truck pulled out of the turn lane into through traffic and sped up U.S. 27.
The point of the message is that it’s not wise to come up to someone’s car, start banging on the glass and yell like an unstable lunatic. In this case, the person in the car would have been within their rights to defend himself with deadly force. I know bad driving abounds but it’s not worth risking life and limb so you can put on some pathetic self perceived show of macho superiority. It makes you look ridiculous and displays immature, high risk behavior.
This incident did not escalate further but it did remind me that there are a lot of unstable people in the world and many of them are on the road. Just obey the traffic rules and avoid getting into scuffles with such people.
Horace Markley
Sebring
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I have driven across the country and witnessed similar behavior from Los Angeles to Miami and points in between. Aggressive behavior is all too common has has often led to a loss of life when things got out of hand. Going up to someone's car is just inviting trouble. I'm glad this writer shared his experience and I hope that drivers will stop and think before engaging in the dangerous practice of asserting their highway machismo or territorial rights.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.