SEBRING — It's back this weekend. Doff a fedora or polish your pearls and celebrate the golden era of opulence, art and music in downtown Sebring.
The annual Roaring 20s Arts and Crafts Festival returns 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and is free to all visitors.
Fashions from the 1920s, or the nearest facsimile are encouraged. Some vendors will even have some accessories for sale. For example, Marysol Gutierrez of SolyMar Corazon de Calaca will sell feathered headbands reminiscent of the era, and will also wear a custom T-shirt she made for the event.
Entertainment is also by Eugene Snowden, 20-plus year Orlando music veteran and Powerhouse Soul singer known for leading the soul/funk band "The Legendary JC’s." According to Snowden's Facebook page, the band has had the honor of sharing the stage with James Brown, BB King and Al Green, to name a few.
In 2017, Snowden was named one of “Fourteen people who make Orlando a better place,” his page states, and performs locally almost any night of the week. On any given Wednesday, at “Ten Pints of Truth” at Lil Indies, Snowden plays to a packed audience of devoted fans.
As of Thursday, 50 arts, crafts and food vendors, along with a fleet of antique and classic cars, had signed up for the day to circle Circle Park in the Sebring Downtown Historic District.
Vendors include:
• Gar Brandt of Brandt Woodworking LLC will have cutting boards, pepper mills, dog bowl stands and other hand made wooden gift items.
• Marysol Gutierrez of SolyMar Corazon de Calaca will have arrangements of handmade and handpainted wooden flowers, sugar skulls and custom embroidery pillows.
• Stephanie Jackson Hall of All Tied Up Creations with hand-poured soy candles, cold process soaps and other items.
• Etta Marietta Smiertelny Brown of Salty Creations by Etta will have sea glass jewelry accented with glow stones and charms along with sun catchers.
• Cindy Rose Eaton of Cindy Rose Photography selling photography art and Big Turtle Tracks handmade treasure boxes from Montana.
Food options, according to the event page, include kettle corn, barbecue, burgers, brats, Italian sausage, fried brownies, fried Twinkies, fried candy bar, funnel cake, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken strips, nachos, Sno-cones, pizza, Philly cheese steak, ice cream and soda floats.
Weather is predicted at 78 degrees with a 13 mph breeze, perfect for window shopping vendors of handmade wares.
