AVON PARK — Instead of a polite order for an egg McMuffin, a slender black male, who had covered his face, ordered McDonald’s employees to hand over the cash.
The suspect robbed the McDonald’s in Avon Park around 4 a.m. Thursday and fled on foot. According to authorities, no one was injured.
Detectives are investigating the incident. A search warrant was executed Thursday morning in connection with this incident, but no arrests have been made as of press time.
HCSO is asking for help to solve this crime. Call 863-407-7250 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org.
Anonymous tips can be left with Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS or heartlandcrimestoppers.com. Crime Stoppers tips may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.
Anonymous tips can also be left through the Sheriff’s Office’s smartphone app, which works on both iPhone and Android phones.
