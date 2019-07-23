Robert DeWitt
Robert DeWitt went to be with the Lord at age 84 on July 18, 2019.
Leaving behind his wife, Carol; daughters, Pam Leet and Denise Sunde; step-daughter, Robin Chaffee; brother, Michael DeWitt; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Bob is again with his son, Bob Jr., and baby daughter, Teri Ann, in heaven.
Bob graduated from the University of Louisville, Kentucky and remained an avid fan. Bob worked many years as a truck fleet lease manager with also serving as president of the Transportation Club of Louisville.
Special thanks to Good Shepherd Hospice for the wonderful care they gave him.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, at Bible Fellowship Church, 3750 Hammock Road, Sebring.
