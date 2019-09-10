Robert G. Pollard
Robert G. Pollard, 93, of Sebring, Florida passed away Aug. 27, 2019 in Plantation, Florida. He was born in Sebring, Florida on Dec. 8, 1925 to the late Allen and Tippie Pollard. He graduated from Sebring High School class of 1943, graduate with a bachelor degree from Florida Southern College. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy Air during World War II. He owned Roberts Motor Company for 39 years and was a realtor for Coldwell Banker for 15 years. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Sebring, member of Sebring Fireman Inc., volunteered on local City of Sebring boards and committees, and he was an avid bird hunter and fisherman.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Faye Roberts Pollard, and siblings, Lillian Fiori and Allen (Spizz) Pollard. He is survived by his children, Beverly Pollard Lewis, Roger Patrick Pollard, and Ryan Pollard; grandchildren, James Allen (Ann) Pollard, Tyler (Ashley) Pollard, Beverly Quinn Pollard, Austin (Alyssa) Pollard and Sommer Pollard; sister, Mignon Kagy, and numerous nephews and nieces.
The family will receive friends from 12-1 p.m. Sept. 14 at First United Methodist Church in Sebring with a funeral service at 1 p.m. and military graveside honors by VFW Post #4300, Honor Guard will follow at Pinecrest Cemetery, Sebring. Arrangements by Morris Funeral Chapel. www.morrisfuneralchapel.com
