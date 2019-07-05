Roberto Ferreiro
Roberto Ferreiro, age 59, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. He was born July 9, 1959 in Cuba to Victor Alberto Ferreiro and Magaly Hidalgo. He had been a resident for four years coming from Port Charlotte, Florida and attended Faith Lutheran Church. Roberto was a huge sports fan and loved his Miami Dolphins, golf, and softball.
He is survived by his children, Julie Brady of Atlanta, Georgia, and Christopher Ferreiro of West Palm Beach, Florida; sister, Maria Castro (Frank) of Miami, Florida; grandchildren Jacob, Dylan and Joshua, and nieces and nephew, Samantha, Jessica, and Frankie.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring. Memorial contributions may be made to American Lung Foundation.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com
