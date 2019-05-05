SEBRING — Kevin Roberts of Avon Park, chairman of the Champions for Children Foundation, has filed to run for Highlands County Board of County Commission, District 1.
It’s the seat currently held by Commission Chair Jim Brooks, who was first elected in 2012 and has said he intended to “term out” in 2020.
“I said when I ran the first time that I was going to be two terms,” Brooks said Friday, though he said he didn’t necessarily believe in term limits at the county level. “I figured I’ve done my two terms. (I’d) let someone else have a shot.”
Roberts wants that shot. He filed as a candidate for the seat at 3:13 p.m. Friday, with his wife, daughters, son-in-law and several grandchildren beside him.
When asked why he’s decided to run after so many years in the non-profit realm, Roberts said the “simplest answer” is that he’s called to serve.
“I’ve always been ‘others-centered,’” Roberts said. “If I can be a champion for children and youth, I can be a champion for county residents.”
When asked if he thinks he’s ready for elected office, Roberts said he believes he’s “totally” prepared.
“It’s a logical step for me. I worked for the county for years,” Roberts said.
According to his resume, Roberts worked with the Department of Children and Families 18 years, from August 1973 to November 1991, in a management position for seven of those years.
He then worked for the Board of County Commission as director of Human Services for 16 years, from October 1991 to April 2007.
During that time, he sad, he gained “tremendous insight” into the workings of county government.
It overlapped his 23 years’ with the Champion for Children Foundation, which he founded, from June 1994 to the end of April 2017, when he retired.
Now, just two years later, he’s got the itch to work again.
“The Lord lay it on me to continue public service to others,” Roberts said.
When asked how he’d handle the contentious nature of elected office, whether in the campaign or working with the public, Roberts said he didn’t expect it to be easy.
If he wanted the easy route, he said, he’d sit on the sidelines. He’d rather help.
And the potential of locking horns with angry constituents?
He said he’d rather not let it come to the point of conflict, but would prefer to work things out.
“If they go low, I’ll go high,” Roberts said.
In addition to still serving as chair of the board for the Champion for children Foundation, Roberts stays busy spending time with his several grandchildren, to whom he gives history lessons from time to time.
He took a moment to give them a lesson Friday in the Supervisor of Elections Office. A clear glass canister on a display case in the lobby holds hundreds of little bits of paper: Chads from the former punch card ballot system.
Roberts explained to his grandkids that those little slips of paper, 19 years ago, held up the results in the presidential election.
Roberts earned a bachelor’s degree in 1972 and marred his wife, Debbe, that same year. They have been happily married for 47 years with three daughters — Hollie Roberts, Kati Pippin and Amy Zwayer — along with their son-in-law Eric Zwayer, Highlands County tax collector.
Also with them Friday were Kevin and Debbe Roberts’ six grandchildren, three by Pippin and three by Zwayer.
When asked if it would be awkward at budget time for him to have a father-in-law as a county commissioner, Zwayer said not at all: The county commission doesn’t set his budget; the state does.
The only funds he gets from the county’s General Fund are the fees required for collecting the county’s taxes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.