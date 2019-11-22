MIAMI — John Beilein had seen Duncan Robinson get on hot shooting stretches plenty of times before.
None of those were at his expense.
Robinson put on a show for his college coach — and got himself into the Miami record book as well. He set team marks with seven 3-pointers in the second quarter, eight in the first half and finished with a career-high 29 points as the Heat rolled past Beilein and the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-100 on Wednesday night.
"That young man the last two years has developed with the Miami culture," said Beilein, the first-year Cavaliers coach who had Robinson for three seasons at Michigan. "He's developed his game into a whole different level. ... Part of it you hate, but it's also part of your blood.”
Robinson was 9 for 15 from the field, all of them coming from 3-point range.
His early flurry helped Miami tie a franchise mark with 75 first-half points. The lead was 27 at the break and the Heat stayed in control the rest of the way. Kevin Love's jumper with 9:07 left got Cleveland to 102-86 and capped a 13-3 run, but the Cavs didn't get any closer.
“It’s not lost on me that Coach B has done so much for my career,” Robinson said. “So it’s pretty cool to have us competing on a stage like this. We’re very competitive people so it’s nice to come out on top, but I’m also very appreciative of everything he’s done for me.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.