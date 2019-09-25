By JIM ERVIN
Correspondent
SEBRING — Saturday, Sept. 21 an assortment of vendors, food trucks, musicians and a large crowd of supporters, all came together on the Circle for The Project 65 Benefit Concert.
Project 65 is a fund-raising event for local non-profit group Veterans 1st. The funds gathered are used to help military veterans, law enforcement officers and first responders, particularly those dealing with the mental struggles associated with their professions.
The name Project 65 is derived from the fact that every 65 minutes a veteran takes their own life. This was the second annual event.
“It turned out pretty good,” said Anette Owens, president of Veterans 1st. “We had a lot more vendors this year. We had a good flow throughout the day. My goal is to make it bigger every year. We’re estimating about 3,000-3,500 attendees throughout the day.”
It was a beautiful day to remember and to raise awareness for such a somber situation.
Some, like Gerry LeMay, came to pay homage to her father, William Paul LeMay. She was only 2 years old when he was killed while serving in the United States Navy on the USS New Mexico during WWII.
Some had lost loved ones to suicide and had come to remember and to honor them. For others this was a way to say “thank you” to so many who had given so much.
Shortly after 2 p.m. Sebring metal band Covered In Black took to the stage for an hour of prime heavy metal. Guitarist Kevin Broder soldiered through the show with a recent injury to a finger on his fret (non-strumming) hand involving a drill. Such is metal.
Many in attendance were having a great time with the heavy fare showing their appreciation with dancing, singing and a little bit of head-banging — a traditional metal show of approval.
Another local band, Hard Candy took the stage later in the day and wowed the crowd with their energetic and candid enthusiasm. Their set ran the gamut from late 1960’s gems to current rockers and pretty much everything in between. The group has an adoring fan base that follows them throughout the county.
Autumn Cwok and her son Malakai of Sebring could be seen dancing in the cool shade of the Circle trees. Cindy Lee, Brenda Lee (no relation) and Chad Renaud were also among those rocking out to the music.
For more information go to www.veterans1stcorp.com.
You may also visit the Facebook pages of Veterans 1st or Project 65 or call 863-414-6821.
