DAYTONA BEACH – One of the iconic road racing circuits in the United States, and some would say the world, will be the site of one of the highlights of IMSA’s 50th Anniversary celebration this August.
WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca announced the provisional schedule for this year’s Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion for which IMSA has the honor of being the “featured marque ” helping IMSA showcase its golden anniversary. Both the sanctioning body and the circuit are lining up influential automakers with racing pedigrees that will be complemented by legendary drivers and personalities to support IMSA’s memorable moments in time.
The event, that will take place from Aug. 15-18, and will feature 50 years of IMSA history with a variety of race cars and personalities from throughout the series’ rich history, which will include several races on the famed, 2.238-mile circuit. The annual gathering will feature over 500 historic and period-correct race cars with many coming from every IMSA era. An event that is like no other, the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion is akin to a museum revving to life by celebrating motorsport history for four full racing days for fans’ enjoyment.
The largest event of the Monterey Classic Car Week attracts international drivers and museum-quality historic race cars each year. The racing is complemented by an open paddock where visitors can get up close to the cars to learn of their history, a vibrant marketplace with activities for children of all ages, and a number of interview and autograph sessions with legendary drivers.
The Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion is packed with four full days of 14 different groups racing. Among the featured groups are historic Formula One, Trans-Am and a special tribute to Formula Ford, which is the series that started IMSA on its illustrious racing ascent.
Run groups are divided into A and B sessions with A groups running Thursday, Friday and Saturday. B groups race Thursday, Friday and Sunday. The exception is Masters Historic Formula One and the Masters Endurance Legends that will race each day. The endurance cars will add a new sensation to the weekend as each race is 40 minutes long and will feature a pit stop for driver changes.
Preceding the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion is the Monterey Pre-Reunion where more than 300 historic cars will be racing twice each day in 10 groups. This precursor to the bustling weekend that follows features many of the same cars that will be seen later in the week, as drivers look for additional driving time to gain that competitive edge.
Each August, the scenic Monterey Peninsula becomes the worldwide epicenter for automobile and classic car enthusiasts, as well as for automobile manufacturers looking to engage customers. There will be a week full of events for entire families, such as autograph sessions, book signings, stage interviews, pit tours and more. The Hagerty Marketplace will also be brimming with exhibitors and activities to complement the paddock and on-track racing.
