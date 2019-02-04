Wayne Taylor Racing captured a rain-soaked victory at the Rolex 24 in Daytona last week, and now heads to the 67th Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts on Saturday, March 16th. The 12-hour classic is round two of the prestigious International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
Wayne Taylor is no stranger to victory lane at Sebring, having won the race as a driver in 1996, and then as a team owner in 2017. His lineup of winning drivers will be at Sebring, but this time Jordan Taylor and Renger van der Zande will have a new co-driver since Daytona co-drivers Fernando Alonso and Kamui Kobayashi will be driving for Toyota in Friday’s WEC event. French driver Matthieu Vaxiviere has been added as WTR’s third driver for the 12-hour classic.
“I’m pretty excited about Sebring,” stated team owner Wayne Taylor. “I love Sebring — I’ve had poles, I’ve won the race, I was inducted into the Sebring Hall of Fame, and my kids won it in 2017. So, for me, it’s a highlight event … there’s more competition this year than ever, but I think we have as good of a chance as anybody. We’ll have Matthieu Vaxiviere in our car for the first time and he will be a very good fit with Jordan and Renger.”
Jordan Taylor, winner at Sebring in 2017, always looks forward to the 12-hour classic: “I love Sebring. We always talk about Daytona being our home race, but Sebring is also like a home race for our family. We only live two hours away and it’s where I did my first racing school with Skip Barber, so it feels like I’m going home when I’m there. The atmosphere of this event is unlike any other. I think everyone feels the history when you go to Sebring. I love the character that the track still holds, with the old World War II runways. That’s what makes Sebring so special, and you see the history driving down the front straight with the signboards over pit lane showing all of the past overall winners.”
Van der Zande will not only drive in Saturday’s IMSA 12-hour, but also the WEC 1,000-mile race on Friday. “This year will be very special, driving two cars, one on Friday and one on Saturday, in the two highest levels of endurance racing. It’s just an honor to be driving in both series. I’ve been training hard to be ready for Sebring, fitness-wise. I believe it’s going to be a very challenging thing to combine. We are on the same tires – Michelin is the tire in both WEC and also in IMSA, which is a big advantage … we’ll see how the race develops on Friday, and use that information to help us in the IMSA race on Saturday. Altogether, a very exciting weekend and I am looking forward to wearing two hats.”
The Daytona GTLM class winning BMW will also be on the grid at Sebring along with the Lamborghini that captured the GTD class. A field of 42 cars is expected to start the 67th Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts.
WEC Entries
A Formula One World Champion leads a stellar list of entries for the 1,000 Miles of Sebring FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) race on Friday, March 15 at Sebring International Raceway.
Sebring’s WEC race is the sixth round of the 2018-19 season, part of the “Super Sebring” doubleheader weekend that culminates with the 67th Annual Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto parts on Saturday, March 16.
Two-time Formula One World Champion Fernando Alonso (2005-2006) will drive for Toyota Gazoo Racing, which captured the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June. Alonso recently won the Rolex 24 at Daytona driving for Wayne Taylor Racing in the opening round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
Several past winners of the famed 24 Hours of Le Mans are entered in the WEC race in addition to four drivers that are past Sebring champions.
The preliminary entry list includes a total of 35 entries in four classes. Fifteen cars are entered in the two prototype classes, while 20 cars in the two GT classes include manufacturers such as Porsche, Corvette, Ferrari, Aston Martin, BMW and Ford.
The 1,000-mile (or 8 hours) race will start at 4 p.m. on March 15. Sebring will be the only USA appearance of the WEC and its first at Sebring since its 2012 inaugural season.
Official entries for the IMSA 12-hour race will be announced at a later date, although a field of over 40 entries is anticipated with an equally impressive roster of cars and drivers.
