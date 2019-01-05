SEBRING — Theresa Roman uses a combination of positivity and creativity to solve problems in unique and inspiring ways. Roman, who spent decades of her life in Germany, considers herself to be a free spirit who loves to help others and form close bonds with those she loves.
“If I had an argument with my daughter when she was a teenager, of course I would punish her, but I would also make a poem for her, and then we would discuss the problem,” Roman said. “I told her I loved her [in the poem] and told her what life was about.
“When you write it down, it’s worth more than saying something at that moment,” she said. “If I give something to my kids to read, they can look at it day and night and remember it forever.
“Part of staying positive is expressing yourself,” Roman said. “People are afraid to express themselves, and they don’t know how to express themselves.”
Roman used poetry to express her point of view to her children after an argument and to teach them important life lessons. She has often used the arts, painting and poetry, and exercise as an outlet for intense emotions.
“I was seriously ill [at one point in my life],” Roman said. “I learned to enjoy life and become more observant. I’ve tried to become a better person. I’m so happy to have survived and to be on this planet. I see things differently. I don’t concentrate on problems. I don’t ignore them, but I relax and do something good for myself.” She treats herself just as people often treat others during the holiday season.
“Christmas should be every day of the year,” Roman said. “Happiness, understanding, communication, helping and socializing are important factors all year long. We should treat each other like we do at Christmas all year round. Focus on how we treat people — not presents — that’s how it should be.”
Roman makes it a point to treat people with disabilities or people who are older with special kindness. “I try to pass along an appreciation for all people — all races and those with handicaps. I see value in all people and I like to teach people self confidence.”
In Germany, Roman helped a young girl who was deaf to improve her natural talents. “I reached out to her,” she said. “Kids are thirsty to be loved. They also need authority. You can be strict, but show love.” She took this young girl who struggled with her self esteem and taught her to read English and helped her feel valued by inviting her to her home and spending time with her.
When we see others in need, especially children, we should try to help them, Roman said. She makes it a point to smile at people who are older or seem lonely. She practices small acts of kindness, such as leaving quarters in the shopping cart at the Aldi supermarket and letting elderly people pass her in the grocery checkout line. However, she also looks for people who need a friend and invests her time and energy in them. Roman reaches out to impact others every day, through small acts of kindness or through spending hours trying to heal the hearts of those who are emotionally wounded
If you would like to nominate someone for the Positively Thinking feature, please email melissa.main@highlandsnewssun.com.^p
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.