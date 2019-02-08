Ronald David “Cowboy” Prescott, 62, of Lorida, Florida and owner of Cowboy Concrete went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. He was born on April 21, 1956 in Sebring, Florida to parents Mae Marion (Hill) and David Franklin Prescott. Cowboy was a “work hard, play hard” kinda guy who was dedicated to his job. He enjoyed mudding, motorcycles, and working on his property. He was blessed with a green thumb and always had an abundance of everything growing in his yard.
He is survived by his loving daughters Tina Marie Prescott Wall and Donna Prescott Smith; five grandchildren; loving mother, Marion Spires; stepmother, Pat Prescott; three brothers on his mother's side, Jackie Prescott, Randy Prescott and Billy Spires; as well as four brothers on his father's side, Bobby, Kenny, David Jr. and Timmy. He loved and was loved by too many friends and family to mention and was very close with his niece, Sara Marie Prescott.
A graveside service to celebrate Cowboy's life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8 at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Placid with Pastor Jack White officiating. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-4134.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.