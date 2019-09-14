Ronnie Elrod Jr.
Ronnie Elrod Jr., loving husband for 62 years, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away in Sebring, Florida on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. Born July 26, 1937 to Ronnie Elrod Sr. And Gladys (Owens) Elrod, he was a longtime resident of Sebring, coming from Deerfield Beach in 1968. He was owner and operator of the family’s dairy and ranching business.
Mr. Elrod loved hang gliding, flying airplanes, fishing, motocross racing and competitive shooting. He won many state championships and was a master shooter.
Mr. Elrod is predeceased by his wife, Wadette Elrod. He is survived by daughter, Teri Segert (Bill), and son, Ronnie Wade Elrod, both of Sebring; three grandchildren: Candice McIntyre, R.W. Elrod, and Erica Blackburne, and four great-grandchildren: Derek, Cash, Ashley, and Desi.
A funeral service will be at held at Dowden Funeral Home Chapel at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, with The Reverend Maurice McGee, Deacon, officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. Entombment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview St., Sebring, FL 33870; 863-385-1546.
