Ronnie “Hot Rod" Jackson, 61, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with lung cancer. He was born on Feb. 22, 1957 and was a lifelong resident of Avon Park, Florida. He was employed for over 30 years with Elberta Crate and Box Company and more recently for seven years with Walmart.
He enjoyed fishing, shooting pool and listening to country music.
Ronnie is survived by his daughter, Alicia Jackson; son, Ronnie Jackson; parents, Edward and Betty Jackson and Nancy Moats; brothers, Rick Jackson (Regina) and Ricky Norris (Debbie); sister, Hope Johnson; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends, especially from the Main Street Tap Room and Denny’s.
Ronnie was preceded in death by two brothers, John Ray Jackson and Jimmy “Jimy Jac” Jackson. Special thanks to Dr. Ahmed and the team at Florida Cancer Specialists for the wonderful care given to our loved one.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Avon Park, Florida. Family will gather at 10 a.m. to begin receiving friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870 or the Highlands County Humane Society, 7421 Haywood Taylor Blvd., Sebring, FL 33876.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
