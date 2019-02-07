Rosa Esther Ritenour, 84, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 in Winter Haven, Florida. She was born Dec. 10, 1934 in New Paris, Indiana to the late Jonas and Dalila (Burkholder) Yoder. She had been a resident since 1973 coming from South Bend, Indiana, was a Registered Nurse for 66 years, and was still actively working. Esther was a member of Grace Brethren Church of Sebring, served as a Deaconess, and was strong in her Christian faith.
She is survived by her daughter, Merlinda Hobbs of Sebring, Florida; son, Dana Ritenour (Paula) of Sebring, Florida; grandchildren, Joel Hobbs (Karyl) of Winter Haven, Florida, Steven Ritenour (Cindy) of Avon Park, Florida, Alaina Christov (Ivo) of Brandon, Florida, Katelin Yandow (James) of Sebring, Florida, and Kendra Hobbs of Jacksonville, Florida; great-grandchildren, Daisy Landress, Sydnee Yandow, Abel Ritenour, Mabylene Hobbs, Lynix Ritenour, Remyngton Hobbs, Lorelei Yandow, and Addison Christov, and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Along with her parents, Esther was preceded in death by her husband, Dewayne Ritenour, and nine siblings.
Visitation will take place from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 at Grace Brethren Church with Pastor Ben Russell officiating. Interment will follow in Bougainvillea Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Brethren Church of Sebring, Deacon Fund, 3599 Thunderbird Road, Sebring, FL 33872.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.