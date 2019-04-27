Rosalie G. Brueggemeier
Rosalie G. Brueggemeier, 70, of Sebring passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019. She was born June 12, 1948 in Ft. Lauderdale and had lived in Sebring for the past 25 years. Rose was a nurse anesthetist and retired from Broward County Sheriff’s Department and DEA.
She is survived by her long-time friend, Dr. Hinda Greene.
A Celebration of Life will be at held at Dowden Funeral Home Chapel on April 29, 2019 at 7 p.m. with visitation an hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview St., Sebring, FL 33870. 863-385-1546.
