The Lake Placid Morning Rotary Golf Tournament will be held on Saturday, March 30, at Placid Lakes Country Club. There will be a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. An award ceremony and luncheon will follow immediately after the conclusion of play.
The event will be a four-person scramble with closest to the pin and longest drive contests. The entry fee is $65 per person or $250 per team. Fee includes greens fee, cart, prizes and luncheon.
The deadline for paid entries is Saturday, March 16. All entries must be paid in advance. Sponsorship packages are also available.
For entry information please call Nell Hays at 863-446-3031. Please make checks payable to Lake Placid Morning Rotary Club.
SFSC Awards Day
The South Florida State College Athletic Department will be hosting their 2019 Awards Day on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 in the University Center auditorium and lobby.
The athletic department will be recognizing all student athletes for their contributions to the 2018-19 athletic season at 5 p.m. in the auditorium, followed by a reception in the lobby with snacks and drinks.
All fans, parents, friends, and SFSC employees are welcome to attend. There is no charge to attend this event, nor are reservations required.
We hope to see you on April 30 and thank you all for your support of Panther Athletics.
After School Tennis Classes
After school tennis classes are being offered at the Thakkar Tennis Center at the Country Club of Sebring. The classes run through March 29, and are for youngsters ages 4-18 and are run by USPTA certified professional Horace Watkis.
The four-week sessions which include one session a week, are for any skill level. Tiny Tots, ages 4-6, are on Tuesday’s from 3:15 to 4 p.m. and the cost is $37. Future Champs, ages 6-12, are any day of the week from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and the cost is $45.
Pre-Tournament Academy is Wednesday’s from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and the cost is $60. High School Team level is Thursday’s from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and the cost is $60.
For more information, call Watkis at 863-414-2164 or 863-386-4282. Email is horacewatkis@hotmail.com.
NU-HOPE Golf Tournament
The 22nd Annual NU-HOPE Elder Care Services Golf Tournament, presented by MIDFLORIDA Credit Union, will be held on Saturday April 20nd at the Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club.
This event is a four-person scramble with handicapped flights. Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. An award ceremony and lunch will follow.
Registration is $70 per player adding up to be $280 per team. Sponsorship packages are also available.
There will be a closest to the pin and longest drive competition. Golf Pro Gennifer Mendez will join in for the Pro-Shot for Charity.
Entries or to enter a team, to become a sponsor or to donate please stop by NU-HOPE at 6414 US Hwy 27 S or contact Laurie Murphy at 863-382-2134 No later than Wednesday April 10th. For more information you can also visit nuhopeeldercare.org
Special STARS Softball Classic
Practices for Arc Special STARS are Sunday’s March 17, 24 and 31 at the Highlands County Sports Complex in Sebring. A tournament will be held on Saturday April 6th at 8 a.m.
Partners in the community (ages 16 and up) will play with Special STARS athletics on a team. Partners will serve as coaches and players. Coaches and players need to turn in the form by March 8th. Volunteers are needed at practices and the tournament.
The softball Skill Level is for all ages and disabilities who want to learn to play. Volunteers are also needed to help with Skill level.
Everyone is responsible for providing their own glove. Some gloves and equipment are provided. No Fees for any players.
Special STARS athletes living on their own needing transportation can pay $5 per trip for a total of $20 for all practices and tournament. Be ready one hour before pick up. Make checks payable to Arc Special STARS.
For more information call Cindy Marshall at 863-452-1295, ext. 124 or 863-443-0438.
