SEBRING – The Mustangs and Rotary met in an elimination game in Thursday night’s Dixie Boys City Tournament at Max Long Complex. Rotary rallied in the bottom of the sixth to narrowly defeat the Mustangs 11-10.
“It was a tough game and we had to get creative,” said Rotary assistant coach Colin Evans. “We had to lay a lot of bunts down and do a lot of creative base running. Dalton Lister came through for us in a pinch. He hasn’t had the greatest season but he never gave up and just sent us to the championship game. I am proud of these guys and they earned every bit of it. We are going to ice, hydrate and rest to get ready for the championship game.”
The Mustangs took the lead in the top of the second. Kason Blanton was on third when Jesse Figur hit a blooper to center driving home Blanton for an RBI. The Mustangs took a 1-0 lead.
Rotary claimed the lead in the bottom of the second. Dalton Lister drove home Kaleb Revels with a grounder to third. With the bases loaded, Rafael Vargas drove in Lister with a single to left field. Clayton Evans was hit by a pitch plating Austin Williams. Damien Wheelock singled to left driving home both Eli Ming and Vargas increasing Rotary’s lead to 5-1.
In the top of the fourth the Mustangs cut into their deficit. The bases were loaded when Figur drove in Michael Perry with a single and Tashian Edwards singled to centerfield to plate Herb Somers to make it 5-3.
Rotary added to its lead in the bottom of the fourth as Revels singled in Case Sevigny and Landon Olier drove in Revels with a base hit to make it 7-3.
The Mustangs rallied in the top of the fifth. The bases were loaded when Perry singled to left field driving home Chance Casey. Dorian Taylor reached on an error to score Brody Green.
Figur drew a walk sending home Jake Jackson and Edwards singled to left driving home Perry and Taylor to give the Mustangs an 8-7 lead. Somers smacked a base hit to score Figur and Edwards to make it 10-7.
“The defense let down the pitching,” said Mustang Coach Bobby Green. “The pitching did their job and we put up a lot of runs but the defense made a lot of errors. The boys did really good and have improved so much since the beginning of the season.”
Rotary closed the gap in the bottom of the fifth. Ming drew a walk, stole second and when he tried to steal third the Mustangs catcher overthrew third allowing Ming to score on the error to make it 10-8.
In the bottom of the sixth it was Rotary’s last chance to rally. Wheelock was on third when Sevigny reached on an error to shortstop that allowed Wheelock to score. Revels was on second base and Lister followed with a ground ball that bounced off the glove of an infielder to score Sevigny and Revels to give Rotary the 11-10 win.
Rotary faced Everglades Seasoning in the City Tournament Championship Friday night. Results were unavailable at press time.
For the complete story and photos from the game, be sure to read Sunday’s Highlands News-Sun sports section.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.