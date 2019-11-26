SEBRING — After months of construction and anticipation, Highlands County Traffic Operations will reopen Sebring Parkway through the Sebring Roundabout.
They will also open more of the newly-completed Panther Parkway from Beacon Road south to the roundabout, said County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr.: By or shortly after midday today.
"We're good to go on that section," Howerton said Monday. "We're hoping we can get traffic kind of restored to somewhat normal."
During the construction, which lasted most of this year, Sebring Parkway traffic was diverted onto Lakeview Drive from Ben Eastman Road to Home Avenue. Howerton said he wanted to restore normal traffic flows before the holidays.
He made it with a couple of days to spare.
Howerton cautions motorists to "be patient and observant" when using the roundabout. He drove to the Memorial Drive roundabout on Monday and saw a northbound maroon van turn left onto the circle and veer off onto College Drive using what would be the entrance to the circle.
Drivers need to remember to slow down and stop when they get to a roundabout, look left for traffic, and turn right to go around the circle to their destination, he said.
Signs and pavement markings will help motorists go the right direction, Howerton said. The Sebring Roundabout is two lanes, so those going straight through or turning right need to use the right lane.
From the inside lanes, drivers will circle around to the right to make a U-turn or to take a road on the left-hand side.
Everybody goes right, he said. Everyone yields to traffic on the circle, especially since that person may still be looking for his or her exit.
Once on a roundabout, do not stop or pass other vehicles. Even though all exits are to the right, use turn signals to let others know what you are doing.
Howerton said Traffic Operations will start tomorrow morning by removing barrels on the exit routes from the roundabout and all the way up Panther Parkway to Scenic Highway.
Then they will remove the barricades and barrels on the approaches, giving motorists a chance to try out the roundabout.
Barrels will remain on Panther Parkway at Scenic Highway and north to Manatee Drive, where barricades will remain in place, directing traffic off onto Manatee.
Howerton said traffic will not go north to Memorial Drive until after the Dec. 7 formal opening and 5K run, which will stage on Panther Parkway in the area of Lake Denton Drive.
Also, Howerton praised Road and Bridge Department crews and Road and Bridge Director Kyle Green for getting Panther Parkway finished before the holidays and under budget.
Can't wait for it to open so people can stop moaning about it. Roundabouts aren't hard, people. They are literally all-around designed to slow approaching traffic and be intuitive to navigate... not confusing at all. People say "but the learning curve! old people!" and those people, like the maroon van in the article, should just give up their license.
Or the guy that today was speeding around The Downtown Circle, a larger circle,, tires squealing. He did have right of way and made sure everyone knew it. Highlands Country has bad drivers on straight roads so throwing a circle should be fun for awhile. Ever see how drivers come close to the centerline to feel like they are on a racetrack? Been intimidated lately? I have and that was before the roundabout. They know there will be no traffic ticket, most likely, so feel they own the road. Speed will be dictated by centrifugal force and immovable objects.
How much should local insurance rates increase to cover the learning curve this will cause?
Just what was needed. Another roundabout . Many drivers can't negotiate a signaled intersection so a roundabout is what's needed to further add to highway chaos.
