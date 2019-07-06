SEBRING – The 25th Annual Firecracker 5K had a great turnout with 228 athletes competing in the Fourth of July race on a hot and humid Thursday.
The popular event started with a moment of silence for the service members who are serving and have served in the United States Military. Sebring Mayor John Shoop said a few words before starting the race which wound through Highlands Hammock State Park.
“This is a fundraiser for the cross country program at Avon Park High School,” said race coordinator Chet Brojek. “This is a celebration of our nation’s birthday and this year we were fortunate enough to have Mayor John Shoop as our official starter. The rain made us have to change some things around. We had a good turnout for it being four-day weekend. The heat and humidity has definitely affected the runners.”
The first competitor to cross the finish line was recent Avon Park graduate and cross country standout Dylan Branch who clocked an impressive 17:14.4 as the Male Open Winner.
“It always feels good coming in first,” Branch said. “It is so humid out here but I did my best under these conditions. The course was good but this humidity gets to you. This is my seventh year doing the Firecracker 5K and I keep coming back because I like the people and this holiday. I love the fireworks and everyone seems happy. I will definitely be back next year for sure.”
Avon Park’s Emily Vargas was the Female Open Winner and placed eighth overall with a 21:26.7.
“I personally didn’t do my best,” Vargas said. “It felt good coming in first. The course was really slippery and humid. It was so hot out there and I was dripping sweat. This is the fourth year coming to this particular race and it is good for my training. It helps me log the miles for cross country.”
The Female Master Winner was Regan Davenport who crossed the finish line in 22:02.2 placing 12th overall. The Male Master Winner was Corry Haake with a 19:14.0 claiming third place overall.
The Male Grand Master Winner was John Baker with a time of 24:55.4, while the Female Grand Master was Leesa Skipper in 31:00.3.
In the female 8 and under age group, Zoey Lloyd placed first with 37:57.0, coming in second was Baylee Selph with 48:12.2 and in third was Penelope Seralde with a 52:26.9.
In the male 8 and under Cordell Keiber claimed first when he clocked a 26:51.4. Declan Ward came in second with 45:53.5 and placing third was Maximillon Martinez in 46:05.5.
Jayden Garrett was first in the male 9 to 13 group with a 25:10.7. Kannon Hoover placed second with 27:27.2 and Brad Benton came in third with 29:54.6. The female first-place winner was Kadence Hoover with 26:05.7. Coming in second was Emma Bieschke in 37:59.2 and third was Jasmin Mendoza with a 40:08.1.
“I think I did pretty good,” said Jayden Garrett. “I did start off a lot faster than I should have but I still think I did well overall. The course was decent, just a little slippery. This is the first time I have done the Firecracker 5K and I will probably do it again.”
The female 14 to 19 division winner was Zoe Faber with a 21:44.5 to finish 10th overall. Adrianna Mier was second in 22:15.2, rounding out the top three was Kaitlyn Brandeberry with 23:51.5.
The male winner was Alexander Bogaert who came in second overall with an outstanding time of 19:09.8. Second place went to Chandler Gowan with 21:10.8 who came in seventh overall. Third was Jaime Rivas with 21:29.1 for ninth overall.
In the Male 25 to 29 group, Jon Kelly was first with a 33:27.6 and Joel Cobb claimed second in 35:22.0. The female winner was Erica Melendez who clocked a 27:55.4. In second was Crystal Sanchez with 30:26.2, third was Ella Nguyen in 33:31.4.
Tameka Olds was first in the female 30 to 34 division with a 31:39.7. Maura McAllister was second in 32:42.4, third was Kristi Himrod with a 33:00.5. The male winner was Eddie Young with 23:25.0. Adrian Juarez was second in 27:53.7 and Ted Maxime was third with a 29:46.2.
The male 45 to 49 winner was Sean Brown with a 19:38.5, placing him fourth overall. Jim Alred was second with a 23:12.1 and Jose Garcia came in third in 24:07.1. Trudy Benton was first in the female side with a 29:30.1. Erikia Young took second with 30:35.0 and Vicki Musselman was third with 34:59.4.
In the 80 and over division, Audrey Smith crossed the finish line in first for the women in 48:31.7. Doris Welshans was a close second with a 49:09.3. The male winner was Harold Smith who clocked a 41:00.4.
For full results please visit Central Florida Striders at www.cfs-timing.com.
