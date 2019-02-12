SEBRING – The Advent Health Foundation 24th Annual Gala weekend wrapped up Sunday morning with a 5K and 10K run at the hospital. The popular event attracted 340 runners.
“Today’s race was absolutely fantastic,” said Advent Health Foundation Director Christen Johnson. “Everyone was excited, energized and glad to be here. This is the first run of our eight-part wellness series that we are doing. We are going to have seven other races throughout the year. This is a way to get the community engaged and active. We had a great turnout today and we are very pleased. It has been great all around.”
The male open winner in the 5K was Avon Park High School senior Dylan Branch with an impressive time of 16:44.5.
The female open winner was Lila Didenko with a time of 25:50.4.
Placing in second overall and first in the 11 to 14 age division was Ivan Mandujano with a 18:39.0. Coming in third overall and first in the 15 to 18 age bracket was Chris Manus in 19:27.8.
The youngest competitor was Jaylin Beers (age 3) who placed first in the 3 to 6 age group with a 1:02:51.1
Other first place female winners were:
Kaleb Nawrocki (age 7 to 10) with a 33:56.4, Mallory Oliver (11 to 14) 33:54.9, Crystal Mendoza (15 to 18) 34:39.5, Christina Carrington (19 to 24) 30.07.0, Crystal Sanchez (25 to 29) 28:23.5, Teresa Mendoza (30 to 34) 37:45.5, Sarah Emmons (35 to 39) 29:31.4, Michelle Delaney (40 to 44) 26:55.9, Christianna Bobo (45 to 49) 29:00.2, Davida Austin (50 to 54) 30:06.1, Mary Dusseau (55 to 59) 30:34.3, Debi Marine (60 to 64) 31:29.1, Deborah Smith (65 to 69) 35:08.7, Mary Carol Plott (70 to 74) 43:09.7, Judy Cayo (75 to 79) 33:30.1, and Audrey Smith (80 and over) 44:47.4.
Placing first in the men’s division:
Zachary Oliver (age 7 to 10) 33:53.2, Nick Santapolo (19 to 24) 28:39.3, Fredy Luna (25 to 29) 28:52.9, Jonathan Xavier (30 to 34) 28:42.0, Aron Nadasky (35 to 39) 23:38.1, Dima Didenko (40 to 44) 21:27.0, Zbigniew Nawrocki (45 to 49) 25:44.5, Ernest Wheeler (50 to 54) 35:13.1, Dana Davidson (55 to 59) 38:46.2, Francis Dalto (60 to 64) 26:15.9, Antonio Roa (70 to 74) 44:53.2, Chuck Imboden (75 to 79) 26:46.1, and Harold R Smith (80 and over) 37:05.4.
“This race was great,” said Branch. “The weather was great and I love this course. The course is nice and smooth. I am getting ready for track season and this was a nice warmup for that. I am really happy with my time it shows that I still have a little speed. I have done this race several times and I love it.”
The 10K male open winner was Corry Haake who clocked a time of 38:11.5.
The female open winner was Regan Davenport with a time of 47:07.6 placing her in fifth overall.
Placing in second overall and first in the 45 to 49 age group was Sean Brown with 38:17.3. The third place finisher and placing second in the 45 to 49 age group was Josh Zahller with 42:26.1.
The female first place winners in each age group were:
Katelynne Leman (19 to 24) with 1:19:52.9, Erica Melendez (25 to 29) 55:08.8, Damalis Cruz (30 to 34) 50:12.7, Kim Best (35 to 39) 55:32.7, Jane Nelson (40 to 44) 58:40.3, Trudy Benton (45 to 49) 59:58.4, Evelyn Colon (50 to 54) 57:37.2, Jan Shoop (55 to 59) 1:07:03.9, Jennifer Wells (60 to 64) 53:08.2, and Karen Whall (65 and over) 1:11:19.9.
Male winners were:
Zachary Vanfleet (12 to 18) 44:56.0, Justin Burgos (25 to 29) 1:12:57.6, David Zoerb (35 to 39) 53:52.9, Matthew Nelson (40 to 44) 58:42.6, Mark Colbert (50 to 54) 50:39.9, Eric Jennings (50 to 59) 51:22.3, Chuck Best (60 to 64) 47:32.9 and Charlie Potter (65 and over) 1:11.07.0.
For full race results please visit Central Florida Striders Facebook page.
“It has been a great weekend all around,” said Johnson. “We are thankful for the community support and we are thankful for the donations that will benefit all three of the local hospitals. We are glad that we raise awareness of our mission at Advent Health, which is extending the ministry of Christ with everything we do. This wraps up our three-day affair and then we will start planning for next year. We will be moving the Gala back to the fall and will have it in November 2020.”
