SEBRING — Highlands Hammock State Park held it’s inaugural Earth Day 5K on a chilly Saturday morning at Highlands Hammock State Park.
The fifty participants competed on a new course that featured a sandpit and beautiful scenery, but unfortunately most of the runners took a wrong turn and ended up doing the course backwards. Resulting in the runners taking on the sandpit at the end of their run instead of the beginning as intended, making the course more difficult.
“This is a new race on a tough trail and it proved to be a difficult one,” said Chet Brojek. “There is a quarter mile of loose sand that they had to run through, that was supposed to be at the beginning but ended up being at the end. It was double trouble. This was to benefit the park and runners were given shirts from the camp store and awards were patches. It was a unique award instead of just a medal. Everyone seemed to be happy and had fun. My goal is to get people running and to encourage youngsters to try it. It was a small race and I hope to make it a yearly event that will benefit the park.”
Crossing the finish line first overall was Sean Brown with a time of 19 minutes, 44 seconds. The first female to finish the race and placing fourth overall was Regan Davenport who clocked a 22:36.
“It was good to come in first even though I did the path in reverse,” said Sean Brown. “I led everyone else the wrong way but it was still the same distance so it all worked out. I like doing these races that Chet puts on and I love Highlands Hammock State Park. It’s Earth Day and it’s good to help out. The new course was good. I like trail runs more than concrete. It was early enough that it was cool and the sand was a nice challenge.”
The female 9 to 13 age group was won by 13-year old Madysen Truax with a 28:16. Placing second was 12-year old Carlie Stockenberg who clocked 33:00, and in third was 10-year old Emma Browning with 35:03.
In the female 20 to 24 group, Salina Walker placed first with 27:44 and Jenna Miller claimed second with 33:18.
The male 25 to 29 winner was Leonel Ayala in 20:24. The female winner was Taylor Miller at 30:29. Placing second was Kassie Perry who clocked a 30:56 and in third was Katie Alvater at 31:06.
Finishing first in the female 30 to 34 age group was Amy Dubois with 32:54, second went to Latosha Harnage in 35:14, and third was Kasey Koch who clocked 53:17. On the male side Josh Moreno claimed first with a 28:26.
In the male 35 to 39 group, Patrick Markland claimed first with 31:06. For the females Angel Nowling claimed first with a time of 28:17, in second was Shannon Markland who clocked 28:52, third was Julia Roberts with 31:56.
The female 40 to 44 winner was Joanna Cruz at 34:04, second was Jeri Browning with a 35:03, third was Kelley Cooper with 53:14, and fourth went to Katherine Wilson at 53:15.
In the male 45 to 49 group, Andre Vanrooyen was first with a 25:16, second was Joe Stockenberg at 31:30, Ron Bednosky was third in 33:53. The female first-place winner was Karin Vanrooyen with 28:00, second was Terry Hoops at 28:22, third was Leslie Fernandez with 30:22.
The 50 to 54 male winner was Jon William with a 20:50, second was Anavatti Raghuveera who clocked 31:54, third was Dean Gerber with a 42:11. The female winner was Michelle Bednoshy at 36:11, second went to Judy Gerber in 43:37, third was Penny Herman at 45:56, fourth was Helen Burton in 50:16.
First in the 55 to 59 female age group was Kimberly Phillips with a 35:27, second was Robin Gonzalez at 43:25, third was Nancy Christensen in 45:55. For the men Eric Jennings won in 25:34, Trey Flemer was second in 34:04.
Finishing first in the men’s 60 to 64 group was David Hoops in 33:21, John Nicholson placed second at 43:02. On the women’s side, Leesa Skipper was first in 35:48, second was Martie Brooker at 38:17.
In the 64 to 69 age group, Jeff Tuneberg was first for the men i n 35:23. The female winner was Debbie Smith with a 37:15, second was Bettye Hart at 47:24.
The 70 to 74 female winner was Duffy Ladenberger in 49:35.
“This was a fun little trail run and it was something different than the regular course through the Hammock,” said Regan Davenport. “Trail runs are always tougher and we did go the wrong way but it still worked out. The sand was at the end so it was a little bit tougher. I like the new course. I recently ran in the Boston Marathon so I wasn’t sure how I was going to do today. Boston was a lot different than last year. We had numbingly cold temperatures last year and this year it was warmer. We were pouring water over our heads to stay cool. I was really able to enjoy it this year. There were more people out and the crowd was invigorating and that feeling of it is Boston. It was something I’ve always wanted to do and I was able to cross that off my bucket list. I will be doing the Chicago Marathon in October so I am going to take some time to recover and then really train hard. It was fun coming in first today and I love everything Chet puts on. He is amazing and a good guy. He does a lot for this community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.