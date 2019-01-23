SEBRING – The 11th Annual Hammock Half Marathon and 5K had a great turnout with 60 runners participating in the 5K, 42 in the half marathon and 14 in the relay division for a total of 116 athletes.
It was a cool Saturday morning that quickly heated up as the competition got underway.
The proceeds from the event go to the Highlands Hammock State Park for various projects. Races like this have raised $80,000 to $100,000 per year for the Park.
“We have these races to benefit the Highlands Hammock State Park,” said Chet Brojek. “All the profit goes to the park. We have started a new tradition this year by using art from the park on our shirts. This event is a little bit harder to do because we have two races running at the same time and we also have four relay teams. This is my passion. I have done 27 Turkey Trots and this our 11th half marathon. We have a few 10Ks and everyone wants to run 5Ks so I decided we needed a half marathon. I started a training group to take people from 3 mile runs to 13 miles. This has led people to do a full marathon.”
The 5K division Male Open Winner was 14-year-old Nic Colbert with an impressive time of 21:28.2. Candace Haranda clocked a 26:56.9 to be the Female Open Winner and finished sixth overall.
“It feels good to win,” said Colbert. “It was a nice run and I was really excited to come in first. I have run this course several times, I know where to slow down and I know the terrain pretty well. It was a beautiful day and I will definitely be back.”
Connie Harshbarger was the Female Master Winner with a time of 27:33.3 and finished seventh overall. Scott Hoover placed second overall and was the Male Master Winner with a 23:21.8.
The Female Grand Master Winner was Darlene Christensen in 29:52.8 and the Male Grand Master Winner was Terry Engle with a 24:18.5. Engle placed third overall.
First place winners of each age group were: Lylah Markland (female 8 & under), Connor Darrow (Male 9-11), Jaycee Mandrell (Female 12-15), Koleb Zohllen (Male 12-15), Bernie Dominguez (Female 20-24), Amanda Sanders (Female 25-29), Brandy Grant (Female 30-34), Drew Padgett (Male 30-34), Mia Alvarez (Female 35-39), Patrick Markland (Male 35-39), Erin Holmes (Female 40-44), Tony Vasquez (Male 40-44), Angela Trewartha (Female 45-49), Ricky Mortensen (Male 45-49), Michelle East (Female 50-54), David Berg (Male 50-54), Cathy Myers (Female 55-59), Eric Jennings (Male 55-59), Kathi Flyte (Female 60-64), Deborah Smith (Female 65-69), Michael Stewart (Male 65-59), Roderick Matthews (Male 70-74), Lois Hotchkiss (Female 75-79), Doris Welshans (Female 80-84) and Gordon Mattson (Male 80-84).
The Relay duo of Kamryn Folger and Jena Moyle came in first with a time of 1:55:52.8. The foursome of Martie Brooker, Brooker Revell, Oren Stephens and Nolan Stephens placed second in 2:02:38.9. Contessa Egan and Abbi Liddle claimed third place with a 2:03:15.9. Leesa Skipper and Veronica Resendiz placed fourth in 2:27:52.1.
The Half Marathon Female Open Winner was 14-year-old Carlyn Bobo who clocked a 1:42:47.6. The Male Open Winner was David Stephens with a 1:26:38.9.
“This was my first half marathon and I came in first,” said Bobo. “I am very happy. This is training for the Gasparilla Half Marathon in February. This was a tough course with all the turns and bends but it gets you ready for flat courses.”
The Male Master Winner was Sean Brown with a 1:28:14.1 and placed second overall. The Female Master Winner was Jane Wickman who clocked a 1:58:45.8.
The Female Grand Master Winner went to Elena Febre with 3:04:55.6 and the Male Grand Master Winner was Chuck Best who placed 10th overall with a 1:47.36.7.
The First place winners for each age group were: Lexy Barazza (Female 19 & under), Alexander Bogart (Male 19 & under), Katie Altvater (Female 25-29), Karly Hawker (Female 30-34), Angel Nowling (Female 35-39), Michael Rasmussen (Male 35-39), Gloria Mize (Female 40-44), Corry Haake (Male 40-44), Sharon Fennell (Female 45-49), Josh Zahller (Male 45-49), Evelyn Colon (Female 50-54), Michael Quigley (Male 50-54), Bill Hockley (Male 65-69) and Jeff Morey (Male 70 & over).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.