SEBRING — When thunderstorms brought needed rain to an increasingly dry Florida, they brought something Lake Denton residents don’t want: Runoff.
Video and photographs provided to the Highlands News-Sun by a Lake Denton Road resident, who wished to remain unnamed, showed stormwater on the right of way for Sebring Parkway running down a temporary driveway onto Lake Denton Drive, into a low point of the road and down to the lake through a residential yard and by way of the lake’s boat ramp.
County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr., upon seeing the video, said he would have county road crews close off that driveway and grade the road bed in a manner to prevent further runoff during construction.
He also said the drainage plans for the Parkway, when complete, should prevent rainwater from running off the major road onto the residential road or into residents’ yards.
“There should not be any water leaving the Parkway project,” Howerton said.
That may please residents, who upon getting heavy rains in the last two weeks, saw a river running down from the crest of the construction to their yards. Descriptions in emails to the Highlands News-Sun included “county-sanctioned flood zone” and “man-made water pollution at its best.”
As with Crystal Lake Club, residents of Lake Denton Drive now have the Parkway on the opposite side of their road from their homes.
Many have decried the “destruction of privacy” this will cause to a neighborhood that once had little traffic, other than those who would use the lake’s boat ramp or who would scuba-dive in the lake’s clear waters.
The emails suggested that road workers had, on occasion, deliberately broken dirt barriers to let water that had built up on the right of way then run directly onto Lake Denton Road.
Howerton said he has told Highlands County Road and Bridge Department crews to keep all water on the work site or in the temporary drainage ditches — not to let it leave the site.
One suggestion from the emails was for the county to install a retaining wall, not build up the road so high or follow the contour of the land.
Instead, the Parkway has had a slightly higher elevation over parts of Lake Denton Road and is more of a level elevation, not undulating.
Howerton said his plans for the road do include a retaining wall, and the reason that water has run off the Parkway onto Lake Denton Road up until now was the temporary driveway, put there to accommodate a grove owner who needed to move trucks and equipment across the construction site.
Howerton said he will have road crews remove that driveway as soon as possible.
“It’s not supposed to be there,” Howerton said. “It’s temporary access for fruit trucks.”
However, he said its placement there was “horrible timing” given the arrival of steady and sometimes heavy rains this month.
“The water was using that to jump the ditch,” Howerton said. “We will take that out shortly.”
The runoff problem, he said, is not what will happen when the Parkway gets finished. Not only had he already planned for a retaining wall, as residents want, he also has designed a 20-foot-wide, 2-foot-deep retention pond that will send water flowing along the roadway to a pipe that will then carry the water east, away from residents and into a larger retention pond.
He said it should handle a 100-year flood event.
As for following the contour of the land, Howerton said Florida Department of Transportation regulations won’t let him do that, for safety reasons.
Sebring Parkway Phase 3 will be a divided highway with two lanes on each side running at 45 mph or faster. Although there may be fewer instances of cars crossing the road, drivers need good sight distance, he said.
The hills that are there have relatively steep slopes and deep troughs for a 45 mph road. Drivers won’t be able to see what’s beyond the crest of the hill, especially at night when their lights will either be angled too far down or too far up.
If something falls off a vehicle or a trailer, or a car, pedestrian or animal stops in the roadway, drivers wouldn’t be able to see it in time to stop.
That’s why road crews have had to fill in the troughs and level the hilltops, he said.
For now, he said, he’s made the hills as steep as they can be, safely, at 45 mph.
Drivers on the future roadway who exceed that speed limit may not be able to see what’s ahead of them soon enough to stop.
