Teammate. Gary Tankersley is just that.
Around 2007, fellow teammate Richard Card collapsed on the softball diamond in Lake Placid. Tankersley, a former captain in the Detroit fire department, came to the rescue and with his knowledge of CPR, revived Mr.Card.
Card was taken to the hospital for treatment and today, thanks to Tankersley, walks the streets of Lake Placid.
Tankersley retired from the fire department and tried ranching in Missouri, but the cold weather led him to sunny Florida. Tankersley and his lovely wife Patricia moved to Sebring in 2004 and today he plays senior softball four days a week.
The scores from the games on Jan.29 had Alan-Jay over Buttonwood Bay 22-13. Alan-Jay (5-1) had a big day from Bill Destefano, John Miller and Charly Quinn who had four hits each. Jerry Barber had a grand-slam homer and Rudy Pribble earned the win on the mound.
Buttonwood Bay ((1-5) was led by 90-year-old Jack Grasso and Tony Caristo (double), both with four hits. Fred Boyd and Fred Richardson added three hits each and Dave Pohlman had a key double in the losing cause.
On the other diamond in a battle of the service teams VFW 4300 upended short-handed Am-Vets Post 21 by a score of 26-4.
VFW (5-1) had a huge hitting day from Chester Johnson (2 doubles and a triple) and Norm Grubbs who both had four hits. Don Lariviere had a long home run (first of year) last year he led the team with 12 round trippers.
Jerry Kaufman(double and triple) Frank Lantz (double) and Chuck Detore all had three hits. Lee Sonnenberg had a big triple and John Kloet was the winning pitcher.
Am-Vets Post 21 Les Osbeck had three hits, Brian Pluta, Ken Elston and JC Brown added two hits apiece.
Thursday’s games were played in chilly weather and Alan-Jay (6-1) moved into first place by half a game with a win over Am-Vets by a score of 19-14.
Alan-Jay had another big day in its come-from-behind victory John Miller (triple) Bill Destefano (triple) had four hits each. Ken LLoyd, Alex Gray (triple) and Orlando Hernandez (home run) had three hits apiece and Rudy Pribble was the winning pitcher.
Am-Vets (2-4) had another big day from Les Osbeck (home run) four hits, Victor Rodriquez also had four hits. JC Brown and Manager Brian Pluta both had three hits.
The other field had Blazing Irrigation (2-3) over Buttonwood Bay (1-6) by a score of 19-5. Blazing Irrigation was led by old timer Gallo Gonzalex (double) Bill Todd and Ted Griffith all with four hits. Tom Crouse had a double and triple among his three hits. Winning pitcher was Moe Pier.
Buttonwood Bay had a off day at the plate with only Nelson Richardson and Brother Fred with two hits each and a double by Rick Flanders.
VFW 4300 had a bye. The weather is supposed to get better, so come out fans and watch the old boys at 10 a.m. on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s. The games are played at the Highlands County Sports Complex.
