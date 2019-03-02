Chuck Detore is known as the actor and Mr. Hollywood, the John Barrymore of softball.
Chuck began his acting in 2008 as Moses in the Story of Jesus,which ran for 10 years in Wacuhla. He will be in the play SHEPHERD KING starting Friday, April 12 at the Alan-Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts (600 W. College Drive in Avon Park).
On the diamond, Chuck has a 3-0 pitching record with a 4.00 ERA (which for slow pitch softball is outstanding).
He was at his best on Tuesday with a 9-3 decision over Alan-Jay. The hitting star was David LaHue with a double and triple and 4 runs batted in.
Helping in the win was Ed Vignally with 3 hits, Don (Golden Boy) he won 3 medals in the Heartland Senior Games, Lariviere, and Chet Johnson who had 2 key hits each. The team needed great defensive plays by Norm Grubbs and Frank Lantz.
Alan-Jay had a great pitching performance by Bob Yacubic with 4 scoreless innings. Jerry Barber tripled and Ken Crandell singled him in for the first run of the game in the 3rd inning. Orlando Hernandez had 2 hits.
The other diamond had Am-Vets over Blazing Irrigation 21-17. Am-Vets had their hitting clothes on as JC Brown, Ken Elston, Norm Gentelman Moriarty, Gary Snyder, Larry Oser and Les (preacher) Osbeck had 4 hits, with the latter hitting an inside-the-park home run. Bill Stange had 3 hits and Vic Rodriqez earned the win on the hill.
Blazing had a big day from Ed Lindberg (triple) and Hall of Famer Dave Reed (double) both with 4 hits. Gallo Gonzalex and Todd Martin(double) had 3 hits each.
Thursday’s game had Alan-Jay (11-3) earning a 14-13 win over Blazing Irrigation.
Jerry Miller (3 hits) drove in Jerry Barber from third base with the winning run in the last inning.
Don Cunningham, Alex Gray (triple) and Bill Cirillo had 2 hits each. Bob Yacubic and Rudy Pribble were the pitching team for the winners.
Blazing had a huge day from Steve Weinziral with a single, double and triple. Bill Todd, Dave Reed and Bob Fahnestock chipped in with 3 hits apiece.
The other diamond had VFW 4300 with there hitting shoes on as they upended Buttonwood Bay 21-8.
Chester Johnson 4 for 4, Chuck Detore, Nor Grubbs (double) and Harry Bell had 3 hits each. Lee Sonnenberg had the longest hit for VFW with a lead-off triple and added a two-run single in the second inning. .Jerry Kaufman (double) and Ted Navarro with 3 hits were the other stars. Joh Kloet was the winning pitcher.
Buttonwood was led by Big Jim Novis with a two-run homer and a double. Boots Dasovic (triple), Fred Richardson, Jack Grasso, Nelson Richardson, Diz Jones, Dave Pohlman (double) and Jim Munroe had the key hits for the Bay team.
VFW 4300 remains 2 games up on Alan-Jay in the standings. Most teams have 4 games left to play. See you at the Highland Sports Complex at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
