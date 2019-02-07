Ruth Eileen Snyder, 85, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with her Lord on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019 at the Lake Placid Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was the daughter of Barbara (Maysi) and Jacob Weisenberger and was born on Aug. 5, 1933 in Ravenna, Ohio. Mrs. Snyder, a retired teacher’s aid, worked for many years in the Ohio education system. She has been a resident of Lake Placid since 1996 moving here from Alliance, Ohio. Mrs. Snyder was an avid sports fan who enjoyed all sporting events. She loved to spend time with her family and friends. Mrs. Snyder was a member of First Assembly of God Lake Placid.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Gene Snyder. Mrs. Snyder is survived by her loving sons, Terry and Larry Snyder.
In keeping with her wishes, services for the family will be private. She will be laid to rest at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Placid. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted to Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid. 863-465-4134.
