Ruth K. Lohr
Ruth K. Lohr, age 90, of Buckhannon, West Virginia, died Monday, June 24, 2019, at Serenity Care Home in Buckhannon. She was born Dec. 21, 1928, in Mt. Pleasant, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Harry Edward and Ida Bell Pletcher Kalp. On June 27, 1953 she married W. Dwight Lohr Sr., who preceded her in death.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother, Lester Kalp. She is survived by one daughter, Sherrie Walsh and husband John of Buckhannon; three sons, W. Dwight Lohr Jr. of Frametown, West Virginia, A. Duane Lohr and wife Lisa of Somerset, Pennsylvania and Richard D. Lohr and wife Audrey of Pittsfield, Massachusetts; four grandsons, Christopher I. Walsh and partner Stephanie of Beaver, West Virginia, Brandon D. Lohr and wife Maggie of Silver Springs, Maryland, Brandon Cale and wife Jamie of Fayetteville, West Virginia and Shannon Lohr of Morgantown; seven granddaughters, Sheena D. Pile and husband Christopher of Somerset, Carrie Mostoller of Raleigh, North Carolina, Courtney Lohr and fiancé Bernie Seth of Johnstown, Pennsylvania, Adriane Herlihy and husband Kevin of Morgantown, Christiane Chambers and husband Ben of Fairmont, West Virginia, Colette Lohr and partner Tim Benzinger of Boston, Massachusetts and Krista Lohr and fiancé Steve Fialli of Derry, New Hampshire; and eight great-grandchildren, Logan, Landon, Rory, Kerriann, Grayson, Vivian, Deegan and Lochlynn.
Mrs. Lohr was the choir director and the church organist at First United Methodist/Wesley United Methodist Church in Mt. Pleasant, PA. She was also a member of and the choir director for Lorida Church of the Brethren in Lorida, Florida. She was a music teacher and during her first five years at Serenity Care Home she would play the piano for the church services.
In honoring Mrs. Lohr’s wishes, she will be cremated and there will be a private family service at a later date. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.polingstclair.com. Poling-St. Clair Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.