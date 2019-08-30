SEBRING — With the prospect of a Category 3 hurricane hitting Highlands County by Saturday, homeowners prepare for the worst. Local residents understand the importance of hurricane preparedness, as is noticeable at local propane dealers.
At Stewart's Mobile Village on Wednesday, a line formed at its propane filling station. Employee Billy Carro fills up tanks enthusiastically talking about the technicality of the propane tank. He assures customers that, “We will be here until end of the day on Friday and also after the hurricane, ready to help our customers.“
With the onset of potential power outages, propane becomes a high commodity. One resident filled his tank for only $1.50. “The tank was filled already. Better safe than sorry,” he said with a smirk.
This is the mindset of Highlanders now regarding an oncoming hurricane: It is serious business. Nick Angel, another employee at Stewart's, said, “If I had an RV I would find some kind of shelter, or drive it out of the danger zone. If you plan on sticking it out, you want to have it strapped down. There are plenty of companies that do that around here.”
“Strapping it down” involves literally strapping the unit to the ground using heavy duty straps and sometimes even metal poles to hold the unit to the ground.
“I have seen many RV’s and mobile homes come in, especially after Hurricane Irma, that have been picked up and slammed down with bent jacks and broken frames, flooring and sub flooring. We had one coach come in that was picked up several times with major damage,” Angel said.
In one instance, Angel recalls an RV that had a branch “the width of a basketball. The branch tore right into the unit, missing the owners only because they reside in New York.”
With this in mind, Angel’s advice to take one's RV or mobile home out of the danger zones is sound.
So prepare and get your propane tanks filled and ready. Propane should be available around town at your local dealers and as for Stewart's, Angel proudly said, “As long as the building is still here, we should be up and running. We have generators that will keep us with power so that we can still help our customers get their propane.”
